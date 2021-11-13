Zenfuse (ZEFU) Price Reaches $0.0828 on Major Exchanges

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $5.16 million and $366,408.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00052783 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.31 or 0.00222889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011143 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004128 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,280,250 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

