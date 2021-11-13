Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.70 EPS

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.31) by $1.70, Fidelity Earnings reports. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 371.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS.

ZEAL traded down $2.59 on Friday, hitting $25.00. 29,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

