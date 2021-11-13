ZClassic Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 13th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $5,191.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.59 or 0.00313312 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.79 or 0.00154304 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.06 or 0.00103182 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005136 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000131 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

