Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) to Hold

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

NYSE TNK opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -0.03. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $16.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.15. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 140,656.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth $3,791,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth $3,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 997.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 185,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QVT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth $2,553,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

