Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) to Hold

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. It focuses on providing physicians and patients in aesthetic procedures and treatments. The company focuses on the self-pay aesthetic market and its lead product candidate, DWP-450, is an injectable 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex. Evolus, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

EOLS has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

Shares of EOLS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 277,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,766. Evolus has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. The company has a market cap of $401.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.34.

In related news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $474,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,012,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,913,352.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $24,676,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,064,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,616,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,460 and sold 2,725,334 shares valued at $26,053,630. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Evolus in the first quarter worth $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 23.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 73,649 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 36.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 91.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 35,039 shares in the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

