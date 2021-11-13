Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) to “Buy”

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BYD Company Limited is principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture and distribution of automobiles, secondary rechargeable batteries and mobile phone components. It’s Automobiles and Related Products segment manufactures and sells automobiles, and auto-related moulds and components. The Company researches, develops, manufactures and sells batteries, which are applied on mobile phones, cordless phones, power tools and other kinds of portable electronic devices. Its rechargeable battery business provides lithium-ion batteries and nickel batteries. BYD’s mobile phone components and assembly business segment engages in the manufacture and sale of mobile handset components, such as housings and keypads; and provides assembly services. It has operations primarily in China, India, Hungary, and Brazil. BYD Company Limited is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BYDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BYD from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BYD from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $55.63 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of BYDDY opened at $77.15 on Thursday. BYD has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $80.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.11.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

