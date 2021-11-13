Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink restated a hold rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Adverum Biotechnologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.94.

Shares of ADVM opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

