Zacks Investment Research Lowers Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

VECO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.80.

VECO stock opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.05.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

