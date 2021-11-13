Zacks Investment Research Lowers DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.95. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 452,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $7,424,434.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

