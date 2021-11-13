Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

Shares of TPC opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $794.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,055,500 in the last three months. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 127,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 94,675 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 229,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 44,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after buying an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 490,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 109,550 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,882,000 after purchasing an additional 106,826 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

