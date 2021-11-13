Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) to Sell

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RLYB. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:RLYB opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90. Rallybio has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $25.78.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.52. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rallybio will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLYB. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in Rallybio in the third quarter valued at about $40,462,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Rallybio in the third quarter valued at about $5,137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rallybio in the third quarter valued at about $1,229,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Rallybio in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Rallybio in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Company Profile

