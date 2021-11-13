Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.89.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,994,000 after purchasing an additional 883,225 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,115,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,510,000 after purchasing an additional 521,267 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,476,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,999,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 82,112.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,338,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 6,212,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 231,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

