Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) to Sell

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poshmark Inc. is a social marketplace for new and secondhand style for women, men, kids, home and more. Poshmark Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Several other analysts have also commented on POSH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Poshmark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08. Poshmark has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Poshmark will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $72,020.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 52,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $1,530,524.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 534,801 shares of company stock worth $15,120,949.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 10,514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

