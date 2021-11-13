Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) to Hold

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $220.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAK. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 27,695,248 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 913,847 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,877,386 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 385,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

