Zacks Investment Management Raises Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 71.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 125.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFPI opened at $88.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.53. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

