Zacks Investment Management Purchases Shares of 8,082 Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

AVNT stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.06. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.52%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

