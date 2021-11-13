Zacks Investment Management Purchases 1,543 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $118.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 37.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

