Zacks Investment Management Invests $450,000 in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,937 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the second quarter worth about $410,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 10.2% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 38,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the first quarter worth about $663,000. 39.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $52,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSTR opened at $22.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $494.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.10. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.21 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 32.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstar Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

