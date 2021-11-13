Zacks Investment Management Has $529,000 Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,193,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,841,000 after buying an additional 186,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,129,000 after buying an additional 121,770 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 32.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,054,000 after buying an additional 106,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,521,000 after buying an additional 77,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 554,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,585,000 after buying an additional 73,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

NYSE AIT opened at $105.54 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.75 and a 1 year high of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.01 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

