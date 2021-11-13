Zacks Investment Management Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Zacks Investment Management cut its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 106.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 36.3% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $716.90.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $691.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.24, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $659.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $582.75. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.47, for a total value of $417,357.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,728.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,116 shares of company stock valued at $16,758,586 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

