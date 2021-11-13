Zacks Investment Management Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 253,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 44,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $34.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average is $32.80.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

