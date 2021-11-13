Zacks: Brokerages Expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $496.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to announce $496.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $487.79 million to $513.60 million. WillScot Mobile Mini reported sales of $437.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

WSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,798. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average is $29.90.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

