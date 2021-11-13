Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $213.75 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will announce sales of $213.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $234.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $193.00 million. Rayonier posted sales of $196.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year sales of $868.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $867.70 million to $868.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $905.25 million, with estimates ranging from $870.50 million to $940.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RYN shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.08%.

In other Rayonier news, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,975.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $34,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

