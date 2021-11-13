Zacks: Brokerages Expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will report $164.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.70 million and the highest is $168.70 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported sales of $181.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year sales of $692.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $679.20 million to $708.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $900.90 million, with estimates ranging from $899.30 million to $902.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average is $24.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry W. Ross bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $40,458.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,650 shares of company stock worth $398,658. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 406.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

