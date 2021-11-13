Zacks: Brokerages Expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to Announce $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. GlaxoSmithKline posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.44%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,651,000 after acquiring an additional 31,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1,585.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,867 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 51,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,260,000 after acquiring an additional 87,816 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

