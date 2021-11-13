Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.42. First Horizon reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

FHN stock opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

First Horizon announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in First Horizon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.2% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 92,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.6% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

