Zacks: Brokerages Expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $891.06 Million

Brokerages expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will post $891.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $894.00 million and the lowest is $888.23 million. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $819.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year sales of $3.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 700 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $50,841,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 567,066 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,253.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after acquiring an additional 403,230 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at about $14,247,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at about $16,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,203. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average of $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

