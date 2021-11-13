Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to announce sales of $150.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $153.00 million and the lowest is $149.70 million. Veeco Instruments reported sales of $138.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year sales of $581.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $584.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $636.10 million, with estimates ranging from $627.00 million to $646.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85 and a beta of 1.44.

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 171,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 43,993 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $1,180,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeco Instruments (VECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.