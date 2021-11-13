Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Post $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.28. SS&C Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.42.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.87. 1,001,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,726. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average is $73.95. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $79.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.