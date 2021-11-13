Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Analysts forecast that Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Portage Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Portage Biotech.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRTG shares. B. Riley started coverage on Portage Biotech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Portage Biotech in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Portage Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PRTG traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $21.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,323. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90. Portage Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

