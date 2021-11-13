Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will report $48.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.01 million. Phreesia reported sales of $38.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $197.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.23 million to $198.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $240.94 million, with estimates ranging from $235.60 million to $244.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

Phreesia stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,783. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.13 and a beta of 1.32. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.91.

In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 57,556 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $4,160,723.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 500 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $35,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,557 shares of company stock valued at $11,670,339 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Phreesia by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 479,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after buying an additional 141,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at $812,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

