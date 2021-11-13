Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to Post $0.50 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Outfront Media posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

In other news, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,735.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OUT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.46. The company had a trading volume of 858,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.98 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.56%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

