Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to report $3.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.34 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $3.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $12.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.88 billion to $13.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

KDP stock opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,096. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,864,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,115,000 after buying an additional 245,220 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,137.7% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 683,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after buying an additional 143,210 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 306,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after buying an additional 137,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

