Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to report sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $880.00 million. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $424.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.48) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.97.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 16,763 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $1,162,681.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $77,105,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,800,000 after purchasing an additional 705,468 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,408,000 after purchasing an additional 327,916 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $15,420,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,028,000. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.70. 524,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,500. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $65.44 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.87.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

