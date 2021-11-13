Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to announce ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is $0.05. ChemoCentryx reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.64). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CCXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

In other ChemoCentryx news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,033,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 22,451 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 94,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,995,000 after acquiring an additional 36,681 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

CCXI traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $39.65. 1,211,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,033. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $70.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

