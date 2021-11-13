Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) will announce earnings per share of ($0.63) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.65). Bellerophon Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.
On average, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bellerophon Therapeutics.
Bellerophon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 25,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,564. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.
Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.