Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) will announce earnings per share of ($0.63) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.65). Bellerophon Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 25,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,564. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 90,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 29,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 23,273 shares in the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

