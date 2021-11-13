Zacks: Analysts Expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to post sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the lowest is $1.30 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $5.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

QSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.59.

QSR stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.21. The stock had a trading volume of 842,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,472. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $71.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 87.60%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.