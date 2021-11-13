Zacks: Analysts Expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to post sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the lowest is $1.30 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $5.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

QSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.59.

QSR stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.21. The stock had a trading volume of 842,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,472. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $71.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 87.60%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

