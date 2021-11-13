Zacks: Analysts Expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.97 Million

Brokerages expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) to post $29.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year sales of $104.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.12 million to $104.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $143.33 million, with estimates ranging from $138.26 million to $148.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Radius Global Infrastructure.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RADI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,036,000 after purchasing an additional 347,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,842,000 after purchasing an additional 326,919 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,229,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,329,000 after purchasing an additional 117,004 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,986,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 1,250.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RADI traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.46. 1,968,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.25. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.83.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.