Zacks: Analysts Expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.00. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quipt Home Medical.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $26.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million.

QIPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.58.

Quipt Home Medical stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.05. 95,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quipt Home Medical has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quipt Home Medical (QIPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.