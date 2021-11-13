Zacks: Analysts Expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $138.77 Million

Brokerages expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to report $138.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.00 million. Motorcar Parts of America posted sales of $122.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year sales of $603.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $598.50 million to $611.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $630.33 million, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $648.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $55,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

MPAA opened at $19.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $365.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.68. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

