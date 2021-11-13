Zacks: Analysts Expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to Post $2.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to announce earnings of $2.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.67 and the lowest is $2.60. Landstar System posted earnings per share of $2.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $9.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.17 to $10.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.47.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,380. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Landstar System has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $188.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.51%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 4,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Landstar System by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

