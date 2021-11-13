Zacks: Analysts Expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.24. Dana reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dana.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Dana had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

NYSE:DAN opened at $24.14 on Friday. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $624,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dana by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dana by 916.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Dana by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.