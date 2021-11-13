Zacks: Analysts Expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Will Post Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Brokerages expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to announce $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.07. Customers Bancorp reported earnings of $1.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $9.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $7.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

NYSE CUBI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.19. 294,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.62. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average of $40.89.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $2,992,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $1,148,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,246 shares of company stock worth $4,315,692. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,176,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 91.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 23,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,375,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 72,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

