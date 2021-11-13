Zacks: Analysts Expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will post $43.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.70 million and the lowest is $43.20 million. Cambridge Bancorp reported sales of $44.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year sales of $173.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.27 million to $175.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $181.47 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $187.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 29.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CATC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.50 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

CATC opened at $93.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $653.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.53. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $97.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATC. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter worth $176,000. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

