Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) to Post $2.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) will announce earnings of $2.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv posted earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full-year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTV. Bank of America lifted their target price on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE VRTV traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.42. The company had a trading volume of 76,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.20. Veritiv has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $158.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Veritiv by 889.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Veritiv by 4,730.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Veritiv by 17.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

