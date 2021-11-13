Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.19 Million

Brokerages expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to post $34.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.90 million. Tufin Software Technologies posted sales of $30.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year sales of $109.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.98 million to $110.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $122.39 million, with estimates ranging from $119.49 million to $125.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TUFN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tufin Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TUFN stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.31. 82,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,419. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $379.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.54.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

