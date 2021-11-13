Zacks: Analysts Anticipate T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.07 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will announce $21.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $21.64 billion. T-Mobile US posted sales of $20.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year sales of $80.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.71 billion to $81.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $82.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.35 billion to $84.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,254,036,000 after purchasing an additional 577,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,299,656,000 after purchasing an additional 794,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,601,166,000 after purchasing an additional 519,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after buying an additional 9,195,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.24. 2,828,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,588,820. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.17 and its 200 day moving average is $135.40. The stock has a market cap of $147.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $114.69 and a 1-year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

