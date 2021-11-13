Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $609.87 Million

Equities analysts expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) to announce sales of $609.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $559.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $635.73 million. Surgery Partners posted sales of $548.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.24. The company had a trading volume of 293,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 3.00. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $69.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bain Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,064,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,682,000 after purchasing an additional 22,608,925 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,267,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,162,000 after acquiring an additional 421,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 38.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,529,000 after acquiring an additional 859,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,873,000 after acquiring an additional 111,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

