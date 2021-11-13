Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $129.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to post sales of $129.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.00 million. SmileDirectClub posted sales of $184.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year sales of $640.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $637.00 million to $643.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $760.28 million, with estimates ranging from $682.70 million to $906.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 50,425 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 8,938.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,866,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

