Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Brokerages expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) to report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.16). Mustang Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MBIO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Mustang Bio stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,992. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. Mustang Bio has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.22.

In other news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $145,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

